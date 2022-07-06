Highway WG bridge reopens

Jul 6th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
/Kenosha County photo

You can one again travel along the state line on Highway WG with the completion of bridgework there.

Reconstruction of the bridge over the Dutch Gap Canal had closed the since February.

The county announced the reopening last weekend.

