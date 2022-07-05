Units responding for wire on fire in Twin Lakes

Jul 5th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:55 p.m. Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a wire on fire in the 1100 block of Lucille in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Wire may be setting a tree on fire.

