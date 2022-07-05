Units responding for wire on fire in Twin Lakes

At about 9:55 p.m. Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a wire on fire in the 1100 block of Lucille in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Wire may be setting a tree on fire.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:55 p.m. Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a wire on fire in the 1100 block of Lucille in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Wire may be setting a tree on fire.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress