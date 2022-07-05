Heat advisory canceled early; more rain likely & maybe storms Tuesday evening

The National Weather Service has canceled a heat advisory for Kenosha County set for Tuesday.

Forecasted hot temps never really developed here. Temperatures recorded at Kenosha Airport never made it out of the low 80s. At 4:14 p.m., the temp at the airport was 78.

Note that if you are heading west along the Wisconsin-Illinois border the heat advisory remains in effect.

Meanwhile, the latest, local NWS forecast calls for another round of rain Tuesday evening and the possibility of a thunderstorm. Rain is most likely between 6 and 9 p.m. Here’s a graphic from NWS:

(Click above graphic for larger view)

The NWS also is keeping an eye on a system farther west that might be headed this way.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m. — More on the farther west storm (click graphic for larger view):