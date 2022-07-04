Units responding for fire in Bristol

Jul 4th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
At about 4:03 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 8100 block of 203rd Avenue in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a garage on fire.

UPDATE about 4:05 p.m. — Bristol chief arriving on scene reports working fire with people still apparently inside.

UPDATE about 4:07 p.m. — Evacuation underway.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m. — All occupants out of house.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. The following departments due to respond:

  • Engines from Kenosha Fire Department, Twin Lakes Fire Department.
  • Tenders (water tankers) from Newport Fire Protection District, Kansasville Fire and Rescue, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Lake Villa Fire Department.
  • Squad from Fox Lake Fire Department.
  • Ambulances from Somers Fire and Rescue and Union Grove Fire Department.
  • Chiefs from Pleasant Prairie, Paris, Newport and Somers.
  • Change of quarters: Antioch Fire Department and South Shore Fire Protection District.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force requested to respond.

UPDATE 4:44 p.m. — Bristol command strikes out box alarm.

