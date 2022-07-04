Units responding for fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:03 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 8100 block of 203rd Avenue in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a garage on fire.

UPDATE about 4:05 p.m. — Bristol chief arriving on scene reports working fire with people still apparently inside.

UPDATE about 4:07 p.m. — Evacuation underway.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m. — All occupants out of house.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. The following departments due to respond:

Engines from Kenosha Fire Department, Twin Lakes Fire Department.

Tenders (water tankers) from Newport Fire Protection District, Kansasville Fire and Rescue, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Lake Villa Fire Department.

Squad from Fox Lake Fire Department.

Ambulances from Somers Fire and Rescue and Union Grove Fire Department.

Chiefs from Pleasant Prairie, Paris, Newport and Somers.

Change of quarters: Antioch Fire Department and South Shore Fire Protection District.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force requested to respond.

UPDATE 4:44 p.m. — Bristol command strikes out box alarm.