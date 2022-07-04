Units responding for crash in Slades Corners

Jul 4th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
At about 3:12 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 50 and P in Slades Corners

Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene

