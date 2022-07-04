Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Says NWS: “A severe thunderstorm watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour. The size of the watch can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They are normally issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review severe thunderstorm safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.”