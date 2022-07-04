Highway MB bridge project information meeting set for July 8

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

The upcoming rehabilitation of the Highway MB (152nd Avenue) bridge over Center Creek in the Town of Paris will be the subject of a public information meeting on July 8.

This meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-July, with completion expected by the end of September.

The bridge will be closed to traffic during construction. A detour will route drivers around the closure via Highway K (60th Street), Highway D (172nd Avenue/46th Street/176th Avenue) and Highway N (38th Street).

A construction notice including a map of the project site and detour is available here.