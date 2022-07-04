Fire in box truck from fireworks mortar racks

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo

Town of Wheatland Fire Department personnel put out a fire early Monday morning from fireworks mortar racks that were in a box truck.

At about 3:17 a.m., Wheatland FD was dispatched for the report of a fire. As fire units arrived on the scene they found the owner of the truck had put out some of the fire, said Wheatland FD Chief Lou Denko. Firefighters opened up the truck, pulled out the racks and proceeded to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

The truck sustained some damage from the fire.

Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

Here’s a rundown of the incident from Denko:

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo

Photos and video by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images.