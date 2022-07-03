A word from our sponsors: July 3, 2022 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

3-vehicle crash closes southbound I-94/41; Kenosha man arrested RAYMOND – A Kenosha man faces a variety of charges after a three-vehicle collision injured two drivers and temporarily closed part of Interstate 94/41 here early Thursday. Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the southbound lanes of the freeway just south of Highway K at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a Honda Accord in […] Paul Holley

2022 Daddy Daughter Dance brought laughter & joy The 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance, which took place on June 17 at The Vault Banquet Hall in Kenosha, was a huge success. “The night was filled with fun, food and belly-aching laughs,” said founder and organizer Sharmain Harris. In 2017, Harris began the Daddy Daughter Dance tradition as a way for fathers and their daughters […] Loren Lamoreaux

Heat Advisory issued for Southeastern Wisconsin RACINE and KENOSHA – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for multiple cities and counties in Southeastern Wisconsin. The heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Heat index values of 100 to 105 are expected according to the National Weather Service. As of June 20, Racine, […] Racine County Eye

Air quality advisory issued Monday RACINE and KENOSHA – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for Lake Michigan shoreline counties through 11 p.m. Monday. The air quality index is expected to reach the Orange, or unhealthy of sensitive groups level. This means that people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults […] Racine County Eye