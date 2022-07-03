2022 Paddock Lake Bike Parade coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Paddock Lake hosted its annual decorated bike parade through the streets of the village Sunday morning.

The annual Fourth of July season event starts at McAlonan Park and works its way north on 248th Avenue, then east on 61st Street to 236th Avenue and then south to Village Hall.

There, participants in the parade were treated to hot dogs, chips and lemonade provided by the village government.

While the event is called a bike parade, decorated golf carts in recent years represent an increasingly larger part of the participants. Paddock Lake was the first local community to allow permitted use of golf carts on village roads.

Prizes were given out for the best decorated bikes and best costumes among the youngsters. This year’s winners are:

Best costume — Madelyn McCrabens.

1st place — Aria Barsamian.

2nd place — Ava Pizzala.

3rd place — TJ Wikar.

Here is a video of the parade taken near the start:

Here are many more photos from the event:

The 2022 prize winners. /submitted photo