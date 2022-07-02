2022 Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. Libertyfest Parade coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

The Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Association held its annual Libertyfest Parade Saturday morning in Twin Lakes.

The parade started at St. John the Evangelist Church and worked its way south along Lake Avenue to downtown, where it turned down Main Street ending at Lance Park.

The lineup featured lcao officials, police and fire equipment and entries from local businesses and organizations.

Here is video of the fire equipment at the end of the parade (turn up the volume for full effect):

Here is video of a perennial parade favorite, the Tebala Motor Patrol:

Following are many more photos from the parade: