July 1, 2022 lake test results: Center Lake remains at swim caution

Center Lake will remain at a swim caution through this weekend after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health on Thursday continued to show elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result from Thursday at Center Lake that triggered the caution was 770 E.coli/100 mL.

Due to the long holiday weekend, the lake will not be sampled again until next week.

Earlier in the week, Center Lake test results triggered a swim caution, then a closure to swimming, then another swim caution before the latest swim caution.