Thursday temp in 90s; then cooler for holiday weekend

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to be in the low 90s says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast, but temperatures are expected to cool off some for the Fourth of July weekend.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach 91. It will be sunny, with winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph developing.

Temperatures are expected to moderate some after that latest burst of heat. Friday’s high temperature is expected to reach 79 and Saturday, Sunday and Monday the low 80s.

Chances of rain are 40 percent Thursday night, 30 percent Friday morning, 20 percent later Sunday and Sunday night and 30 percent Monday.