June 30, 2022 lake test results: Center Lake returns to swim caution

Center Lake is again under a swim caution after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health on Wednesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Wednesday’s test result that triggered the caution was 249 E.coli/100 mL. Center Lake was scheduled to be resampled again Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Center Lake test results triggered a swim caution, then a closure to swimming before the latest swim caution.