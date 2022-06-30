Highway JB bridge over Fox River re-opened

The Highway JB bridge over the Fox River — closed since last September — is opened again after repairs, Kenosha County announced via social media Thursday:

Last fall, a concerned citizen called the county and requested a review of a section of the bridge, Severe deterioration on the bridge deck, in some places up to 4 inches deep, was found. In those areas, 75 percent of the rebar thickness was lost due to corrosion. The county’s bridge consultant recommended the bridge be closed to traffic.

“This situation was developing slowly over time, but was likely exacerbated by increased truck traffic this summer due to the construction on Highway 50,” said Highway Director Clement Abongwa at the time.

