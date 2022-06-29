Highway F bridge over Fox River to be reduced to one-lane for repairs

From the Kenosha County Divison of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway F (Silver Lake Road) is scheduled to be reduced to one lane on the bridge over the Fox River beginning Tuesday, July 5, and continuing for approximately four weeks.

This closure is to allow crews to perform surface repairs to the bridge.

The bridge will remain open to traffic in both directions, with flagging operations maintained by way of a temporary traffic signal.

A project brief including a map of the work area is available here.