Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Ar about 3:56 p.m. Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to an alarm in the 100 block of Cobblestone Court in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a smoke alarm.
Western Kenosha County's news source
Ar about 3:56 p.m. Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to an alarm in the 100 block of Cobblestone Court in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a smoke alarm.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress