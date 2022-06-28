Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Jun 28th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

Ar about 3:56 p.m. Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to an alarm in the 100 block of Cobblestone Court in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a smoke alarm.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives