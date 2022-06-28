June 28, 2022 lake test results: Center Lake on swim caution

Center Lake is under a swim caution after testing on Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated levels of E.coli here.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result that triggered the caution at Center Lake was 727 E.coli/100mL. The site was scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 10 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 1 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 104 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 727 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 45 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 15 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 4 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 3 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 161 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 9 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 12 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 20 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 157 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George-101st St. 19 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George-187th Ave. 23 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — Powers Lake Beach 9.8 E.coli/100 mL.