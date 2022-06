Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:09 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 16700 block of Horton Road in Bristol.

UPDATE 3:11 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports one vehicle rolled over.

UPDATE 3:14 p.m. — Westbound traffic being blocked by deputy on Horton Road at Highway MB.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m. — Additional engine company from Bristol dispatched to the scene.

UPDATE 3:38 p.m. — Occupant freed from vehicle.