New Ken Happ Memorial playground at Bong open

Happ family. Matt and Joelle and children, Pat Happ, Jenny and Josh Hesse

The new playground in the Sunrise Campground at Bong State Recreation Area was formally opened June 21st as the Ken Happ Memorial Playground. His grandchildren, Cooper, Austin, Aubree, and Ellena Happ cut the ribbon. It is the second playground area at Bong.

Ken Happ died March of 2021. The last wish of the long-time Bong volunteer was to have a playground built in the Sunrise Campground. Ground was broken March 21, 2022. Playground pieces arrived March 22nd. Assembly of the pieces was done to concrete that started to arrive on the 25th. Concrete work continued the 29th in close to freezing weather. Then it rained…and rained.

Members of the Bong Naturalist Association and family members and other volunteers helped make all of it happen.

Volunteers spread over 100 yards of mulch.

A little over two months since they started, with the help of family, friends, and volunteers, the playground was completed.

A bench was added to the playground.