Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting June 27, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Ordinance 2022-02 – amending Geneva Rd (60th St) 35 mph speed limit as follows: 35 mph from STH 50 to 341st

Ave; 25 mph from 341st Ave. to 347th Ave. and 35 mph from 347th Ave. to 400th Ave.]

Continuing discussion on the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected and whether to call

for another referendum vote on the issue for the November general election.

The full agenda is available here.