Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:30 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash in the 30500 block of Geneva Road (Highway 50) in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle has left the road and struck a pole.

UPDATE 12:33 p.m. — Salem Lakes command requests response from Town of Wheatland Fire Department with a truck to the scene.

UPDATE 12:38 p.m. — Salem Lakes unit arriving on the scene reports vehicle is a pick-up truck that has struck a tree. Showing heavy damage.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m. — Response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter requested.