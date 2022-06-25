Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Antioch, Ill.

Jun 25th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about10:23 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Antioch, Illinois for a structure fire in the 300 block of Lake Street in Antioch.

Per dispatch: Salem Lakes requested to respond with an engine.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives