Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Antioch, Ill.

At about10:23 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Antioch, Illinois for a structure fire in the 300 block of Lake Street in Antioch.
Per dispatch: Salem Lakes requested to respond with an engine.
Western Kenosha County's news source
