A word from our sponsors: June 25, 2022 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Heat Advisory issued for Southeastern Wisconsin RACINE and KENOSHA – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for multiple cities and counties in Southeastern Wisconsin. The heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Heat index values of 100 to 105 are expected according to the National Weather Service. As of June 20, Racine, […] Racine County Eye

Air quality advisory issued Monday RACINE and KENOSHA – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for Lake Michigan shoreline counties through 11 p.m. Monday. The air quality index is expected to reach the Orange, or unhealthy of sensitive groups level. This means that people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults […] Racine County Eye

Silver Lake drowning victim identified by Kenosha Sheriff’s Department KENOSHA COUNTY – Kenosha County Deputies responded on June 16 at 12:37 p.m. to the report of a missing swimmer at Silver Lake, in the Village of Salem Lakes. One day later, the Kenosha Sheriff's Department reported that 22-year-old Philip Shwaiko was pulled from the water. Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the scene […] Racine County Eye

UPDATE: Tornado Watch for Racine, Kenosha, Walworth Counties RACINE/KENOSHA/WALWORTH – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties. This alert was issued at 7:45 p.m. for southeastern Wisconsin. This weather alert remains in effect until 1 a.m. on June 15. Tornado Watch A Tornado Watch according to the NWS means that weather conditions are favorable […] Racine County Eye