County Executive Kerkman to host monthly office hours in county parks; first is Saturday in Paddock Lake

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman has announced a new series of informal office hours to be held in county parks.

Saturdays in the Park with Sam is an opportunity for residents to share ideas and comments with the county executive. Information about county resources and services will also be available to visitors.

These events will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on these days:

June 25 at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. (Highway 50), Paddock Lake.

July 9 at the Kenosha County Veterans Park in Randall and Wheatland, 8530 352nd Ave. (use the Highway KD entrance north of Highway F).

Sept. 24 at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. (Highway A), Somers.

Oct. 15 at Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. (Highway MB), Bristol.

Additionally, Aug. 17-21, Kerkman will be meeting with constituents at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot. More details about that availability will be released at a future date.

“Since I took office as county executive in April, one of my top priorities has been to listen and learn from people inside and outside of county government,” Kerkman said. “I encourage people to come out to one of these events, share their thoughts, and enjoy the sites and scenes of our beautiful Kenosha County Parks.”