A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc., 2022 Libertyfest is July 2

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s 2022 Libertyfest will take place July 2.

The Libertyfest Parade will step off at 11 a.m. from St. John’s Church parking lot and travel south on North Lake Ave., turn right on E. Main St. and end at Lance Park.

At 4 p.m., Libertyfest will start again at Lance Park with food, beer tent and DJ Keith to entertain. The Aquanuts will perform at 7pm. Fireworks will start at dusk.

Come celebrate Independence Day at Libertyfest!