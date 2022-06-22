Units responding for crash in Bristol

Jun 22nd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:25 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways C and 45 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. Two vehicles involved. Possible injuries being reported.

