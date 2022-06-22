Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 7:25 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways C and 45 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. Two vehicles involved. Possible injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:25 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways C and 45 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. Two vehicles involved. Possible injuries being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress