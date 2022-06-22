June 22, 2022 lake test results: Lake George at swim caution

Lake George at 187th Avenue is at swim caution after testing Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test that resulted in the caution at Lake George-187th Avenue was 345 E.coli/100mL. The lake was scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 166 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 11 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 50 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 34 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 44 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 32 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 24 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 2 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 9 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 12 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 17 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 39 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 28 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George-101st St. 32 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George-187th Ave. 345 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — Powers Lake Beach 1 E.coli/100 mL.