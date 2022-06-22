Agenda: Randall Town Board/Plan Commission meeting meeting June 23, 2022

Jun 22nd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items:

  • County of Kenosha, 19600 75th St., Suite 122-1, Bristol, WI 53104 (Owner), Ray Arbet, Kenosha County Dept. of Public Works, 19600 75th Street, Suite 122-1, Bristol, WI 53104 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from A-2 General Agricultural Dist. to PR-1 Park-Recreational Dist. & B-5 Wholesale Trade & Warehousing Dist. on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-161-0302 & 60-4-119-161-0410 located in the NE ¼ of Section 16, T1N, R19E, Town of Randall.  Discussion consideration and action if any. 
  • County of Kenosha, 19600 75th St., Suite 122-1, Bristol, WI 53105 (Owner), Ray Arbet, Kenosha County Dept. of Public Works, 19600 75th Street, Suite 122-1, Bristol, WI 53104 (Agent), requesting a Certified Survey Map on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-161-0122, located in the NE ¼ of Section 16, T1N, R19E, Town of Randall.  Discussion consideration and action if any.
  • Approval of Town Hall Sign.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any. 
  • Town of Randal/Kenosha County project turning property into wildlife prairies.  Discussion consideration and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.

