The detour route. /WisDOT graphic

Installation of a new intersection on Highway 83 (Antioch Road) south of Highway 50 is set to begin July 5, according to a state Department of Transportation schedule.

The initial phase of the work is expected to close the road in the area of the new 77th Street, which will serve businesses being built on the west side of Highway 83. Traffic will be detoured.

Various work related to the intersection will continue into September according to the current schedule.

The intersection plan. /WisDOT graphic