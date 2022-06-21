Units responding to fire in Slades Corners

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:58 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire at a business in the 5700 block of Dyer Lake Road (Highway P) in Saldes Corners.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a controlled burn that has gotten out of control.

UPDATE 8:01 a.m. — Wheatland command calls for a box alarm.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m. — Arriving fire unit reports “a very large fire.”

UPDATE 8:08 a.m. — MABAS box alarm toned out. Due to respond with various pieces of equipment and personnel are Twin Lakes, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, City of Burlington Fire Department, Antioch Fire and Rescue, Randall, Lyons Fire and Rescue, Lake Geneva Fire Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Spring Grove Fire Department and Fox Lake Fire Department.

UPDATE 8:26 a.m. – Box alarm upgraded by command. Additional departments now responding include: Somers Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Raymond Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, Waterford Fire Department, Hebron Fire Department.