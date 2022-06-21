Units responding to alarm in Salem

Jun 21st, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:17 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of an alarm in the 23200 block of 81st Street in Salem.

Per dispatch: This is for a sounding carbon monoxide alarm.

