Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board meeting June 22, 2022

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Among the agenda items are:
- Acknowledgement and thank you to Gene Johnson.
- Acknowledgement and thank you to Kathryn Soper.
- Acknowledgement and thank you to Dave Betz.
- Adding additional vesting language to 100% vest employees at age 55 and retirement from the district in regard to the HRA Plan for Post-Retirement Benefits.
- Add support staff at $1000 per-year equivalent to teachers for HRA Plan for Post-Retirement Benefits.
- The agenda also includes notice of a closed session “Concerning The Employment, Promotion, Compensation or Performance Evaluation Data Of Any Public Employee Over Which The Governmental Body Has Jurisdiction Or Exercises Responsibility.”