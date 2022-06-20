Units responding to injury accident

Jun 20th, 2022
by Karen Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

10:51 a.m. – Wheatland Fire and First Responders and Twin Lakes Rescue are responding to an injury accident at Hwy 50 and Hwy P in Slades Corners.

UPDATE 10:58 a.m. — Southbound Hwy P is blocked.

Share16
Tweet
16 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives