Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

Ar aboit 9:15 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is being requested to respond as mutual aid to Antioch, Ill. for a structure fire in the 26300 block of Forest Court.

Bristol being requested to respond with a truck.

UPDATE 9:19 a.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. Additional response from Twin Lakes Fire Department with a truck and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue for a change of quarters to Station 1.

UPDATE 9:23 a.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue dispatched to respond with an engine.