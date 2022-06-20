Information meeting on 2023 Highway EM project set for June 28

/Kenosha County Division of Highways graphic

The Highway EM resurfacing and related work project in Twin Lakes will be the subject of a public information meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Twin Lakes Village Hall.

The project is scheduled to take place next year,

A brief presentation will be given at 5 p.m.

The project includes resurfacing and construction of asphalt shouldering on Highway EM (East Lakeshore Drive) between State Line Road and Highway Z. The shoulder work seeks to create an “enhanced shoulder” that will create a safer environment for cycling and walking.

The project is being funded by the state, county, village and other sources (perhaps grants).

More information is available here.

Related posts

Twin Lakes approves agreement with county for East Lakeshore Drive rehab

Twin Lakes gets peek at county plans for East Lakeshore Drive-Highway EM