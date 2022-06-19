Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting June 20, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Consideration of a motion to approve Ordinance 2022-6-1 Amending Section 3.06.010 Pertaining to Fees, Charges, and Deposits. Changes include establishing fees for rental of the new Community Center.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #11 from JJ Henderson for $733,458.11. This relates to the Waste Water Treatrment Plant and lift stations project.