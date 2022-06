The Salem Lakes Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 22, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station 1.

Appointments can be made here or by calling 877-232-4376.

Donors are advised to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

Donate and receive a portable Bluetooth speaker, while supplies last.

Station 1 is located at 11252 254th Court, Trevor.