The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association is hosting its second annual Rock the Lake event at Lance Park Saturday.

The event will continue until 10 p.m.

Event assistance is being provided by the Twin Runners Snowmobile Club of Twin Lakes.

This free admission event features live music, food, raffles and two show by The Aquanuts.

Here’s a sample of some music from earlier in the day from Charlie Thornton and the 410’s, followed by some more photos: