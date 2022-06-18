2022 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The 2002 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast took place Saturday morning at Elfering Farms in Bristol.

Last year’s dairy breakfast was held with a drive through format, due to COVID-19 concerns. This year’s event returned to the traditional format.

A centerpiece of the event is the farm breakfast of eggs with cheese and ham, pancakes, yogurt, milk and ice cream. There also were children’s activities, Bristol Fire and Rescue equipment to view, a farm machinery display and a chanc to to see dairy cattle at all stages of growth and in multiple facilities.

This was the first year Elfering Farms has hosted the annual event. The farm is the last dairy farm in Bristol.

Here is video of the presentation program recognizing the Elfering family:

Kenosha County Dairy Promotion, which runs the event, announced three recipients of college scholarships at the event, Carly Lois, Travis Harpster and Michelle Edmonds:

Here are more photos of the event:

The Elfering family