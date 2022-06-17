June 17, 2022 lake test results: Lake Shangri-la returns to swim caution status

Lake Shangri-la-220th Court is under a swim caution after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health Thursday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result that prompted the caution was 488 E.coli/100 mL.

The swim caution will remain in effect over the weekend with no further sampling scheduled until next week.