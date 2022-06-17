Identity released of man who died on Silver Lake

The identity of the man who died on Silver Lake Thursday has been released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The body of Philip Shwaiko, 22, of Kenosha, was located and pulled from the water at 7:10 p.m., Thursday, at a depth of 25 feet by area dive teams.

At 12:38 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to a report of two people in the water from a boat on Silver Lake.

A child was rescued from the water by another boat on the lake. The child was wearing a life jacket, but the adult was not, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue activated a box alarm and resources — including divers — responded to the scene from throughout the county and wider area to search for the man.

Mid afternoon, rescue efforts to rescue the missing man were changed to recovery.

Related posts

Units responding to water call on Silver Lake