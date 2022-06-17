Downtown Silver Lake building razed

/Contributed photo by Glenda Dupons

The demolition of a building on Lake Street in downtown Silver Lake long considered unsafe for habitation began this week.

The razing of the building was authorized by the Salem Lakes Village Board at its May 9 meeting. The board approved paying RLP Diversified, Inc., $80,314.25 for the work.

The building, which was condemned in 2016, formerly housed businesses on the first floor and residences above. Occupants once included the Silver Lake branch of the Community Library and the Sugar-N-Spice stylists shop.

The county took possession of the property due to back taxes after the condemnation and then give it to the village with the understanding the village would remove the structure, said Michael Murdock, village administrator.

The village currently has no plans for what to do with the property after it is cleared, Murdock said.

/Contributed photo by Glenda Dupons