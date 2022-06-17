A word from our sponsors: Rock the Lake coming to Twin Lakes June 18

UPDATE: Tornado Watch for Racine, Kenosha, Walworth Counties RACINE/KENOSHA/WALWORTH – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties. This alert was issued at 7:45 p.m. for southeastern Wisconsin. This weather alert remains in effect until 1 a.m. on June 15. Tornado Watch A Tornado Watch according to the NWS means that weather conditions are favorable […] Racine County Eye

19-year-old Kenosha man held after making convenience store threat SOMERS – A 19-year-old Kenosha man was jailed after threatening a woman at a convenience store here Monday afternoon. Convenience store encounter The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday reported that James Petersen was apprehended at Kwik Trip, 5800 31st St., after entering the store with a rifle and confronting a female employee with whom […] Paul Holley

Sonnenberg Schools of Racine, Kenosha merger provides opportunities for more students Sonnenberg Schools of Mount Pleasant and Pleasant Prairie have merged and will be moving to the former Racine Early Education Center, located at 2015 Franklin St. Also known as the REE Center, this building was previously owned and operated by Racine Unified School District. "Our early education programs moved to the former Bull Fine Arts […] Emma Widmar

Hazardous Weather Outlook for Racine and Kenosha Counties, June 14, 15 The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for southeastern Wisconsin in the form of a Heat Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday this week. While Monday has been mild, and we have even seen some rain in parts of the region, expect a drastic change beginning Tuesday around 11 a.m. Who is affected […] Loren Lamoreaux