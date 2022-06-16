Units responding to water call on Silver Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:38 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Kenosha County Dive Team units are responding to a water call on Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: People reportedly in water from a boat.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond with a boat.

UPDATE 12:42 p.m. — Dispatch reports to incident command that two people are in the water, one with flotation device and one without.

UPDATE about 12:52 p.m. — SL command activates MABAS box alarm. Requested to respond are:

Antioch Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire Department with boats.

Lake Geneva Fire Department and Somers Fire and Rescue with ambulances.

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District with chiefs.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m. — Divers from numerous fire departments responding.

UPDATE 1:29 p.m. — Lake being closed to boat traffic and swimming.

UPDATE 2:32 p.m. — Sheriff’s department has released a statement saying a child, was rescued and is OK. Another person, an adult male, is missing .

UPDATE 3:12 p.m. — Sheriff’s Department releases the following update via emailed news release:

On 06/16/2013 at 12:37 PM Kenosha County Deputies responded with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue to Silver Lake, in the Village of Salem Lakes, for a report of a missing swimmer in the water. Initial reports indicated that a 5-year-old female child and a 22-year-old male were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake. The male who was not wearing a floatation device went underwater and did not resurface. The child was wearing a personal floatation device and was picked up by another boat that was also on the lake. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois were called in to assist in an attempt to locate the missing male. At about 2:40 PM Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar, no longer considered the incident a rescue, at which time turned into a recovery mission. Agencies will continue to search the waters for the 22-year-old male victim until dark. If he is not found before dark, recovery efforts will continue in the morning. We ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100.