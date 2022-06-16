A word from our sponsors: Brighton School hiring teacher aide & kitchen aide

Jun 16th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Note This is a paid announcement from the Brighton School District. — DH

The Brighton School District is seeking to fill the following postions.

(1) Part-time Teacher Aide position available:

  • Prepare materials for lessons, demonstrations, and bulletin boards.
  • Operate equipment including computers, printers, photocopiers, and laminators.
  • Ensure that students have all materials necessary for class activities.
  • Work with students individually or in small groups for extension or remediation.
  • Provide extra help as needed to students with physical, mental, or linguistic limitations.
  • Lunchroom monitoring and recess duties
  • Adhere to accommodations in students’ IEPs and 504 plans.
  • Supervise students in various settings including classrooms, playgrounds, and field trips.
  • Hours: Monday-Friday up to 29 hours a week
  • High school diploma or GED is required.
  • Associate’s degree in education or related field preferred.
  • Must pass a background check before starting employment.

 Please email mgrohs@brightonschool.net  or call Melissa Grohs 262-878-2191 ext. 103

(2) Kitchen Aide:

Put dishes away, prep condiments, help prep lunch, clean and sanitize tables, get the milk ready for lunch service, and help put away orders. Part-time hours 8:30-12:30 M-F.  

Please email mgrohs@brightonschool.net  or call Melissa Grohs 262-878-2191 ext 103

