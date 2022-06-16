A word from our sponsors: Brighton School hiring teacher aide & kitchen aide

Note This is a paid announcement from the Brighton School District. — DH
The Brighton School District is seeking to fill the following postions.
(1) Part-time Teacher Aide position available:
- Prepare materials for lessons, demonstrations, and bulletin boards.
- Operate equipment including computers, printers, photocopiers, and laminators.
- Ensure that students have all materials necessary for class activities.
- Work with students individually or in small groups for extension or remediation.
- Provide extra help as needed to students with physical, mental, or linguistic limitations.
- Lunchroom monitoring and recess duties
- Adhere to accommodations in students’ IEPs and 504 plans.
- Supervise students in various settings including classrooms, playgrounds, and field trips.
- Hours: Monday-Friday up to 29 hours a week
- High school diploma or GED is required.
- Associate’s degree in education or related field preferred.
- Must pass a background check before starting employment.
Please email mgrohs@brightonschool.net or call Melissa Grohs 262-878-2191 ext. 103
(2) Kitchen Aide:
Put dishes away, prep condiments, help prep lunch, clean and sanitize tables, get the milk ready for lunch service, and help put away orders. Part-time hours 8:30-12:30 M-F.
Please email mgrohs@brightonschool.net or call Melissa Grohs 262-878-2191 ext 103