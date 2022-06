Photo by fanndango via morgueFile.com

A round of thunderstorms is expected Wednesday night, coming on the heels of another unseasonably hot day, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The temperature is expected to reach 93 Wednesday with a heat index of 100 possible. A NWS heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to roll in after 9 p.m. and continue until after midnight.