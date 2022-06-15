Bristol and Paris Cemetery Association annual meeting is June 20

Jun 15th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The annual meeting of the Bristol and Paris Cemetery Association will be held Monday, June 20, at the Paris Town Hall staring at 3 p.m.

All interested parties are welcome.

Paris Town Hall is located at 16607 Burlington Road, Union Grove.

