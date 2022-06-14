June 14, 2022 lake test results: PHLA at swim caution

Lake Shangri-la-220h Court is under a swim caution after testing Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result that prompted the caution at Lake Shangri-la-220th Court was 387 E.coli/100mL. A re-sampling was scheduled for Tuesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 126 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 9 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 387 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 5 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 43 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 3 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 3 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach <1 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 10 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 3 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 28 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 50 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 9 E.coli/100 mL.