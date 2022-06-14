A word from our sponsors: Rock the Lake returns to Twin Lakes June 18

Photo by Rombo on Unsplash

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association. — DH

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association is hosting the second annual Rock the Lake event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Lance Park in Twin Lakes.

Admission to this event is free. There will be live and DJ music, a beer tent, food and raffles.

The schedule for entertainment is:

Noon to 3 p.m. — DJ Keith.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Charlie Thornton and the 410’s.

6 p.m. — Aquanuts Water Ski Show.

7 to 9 p.m. — Doin’ Sixty Band.

9:15 to 10 p.m. — Aquanut Night Ski Show.

Event assistance provided by the Twin Runners Snowmobile Club.